An emerging report has confirmed the tragic murder of Richard Idowu, aka 'Ade Ori Okin', a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state

It was gathered that Idowu was murdered at a political gathering on the outskirts of Ejigbo town on Saturday, January 27

The politician was said to be an aspirant for a legislative seat at the lower chambers of the national assembly

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Richard Idowu, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, who was vying for the party's ticket to run for a seat in the House of Representatives, has been tragically murdered.

Widely recognised as Ade Ori Okin, he was fatally shot during a gathering with fellow politicians and locals in an unused apartment on the outskirts of Ejigbo town last Saturday evening.

The Osun state governor has instructed an immediate investigation into the matter. Photo Credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

Amid this incident, a separate person was fatally shot in a nearby wooded area close to the residence where the politician met his demise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Osun state governor orders immediate investigation

Governor Ademola Adeleke has instructed the Commissioner of Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and apprehend those responsible for the killings.

The state's Information Commissioner, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, has urged residents to stay composed and assured them that the incident will be thoroughly investigated, with the perpetrators facing appropriate consequences.

According to Daily Trust, the police have apprehended one suspect linked to the killings of the PDP chieftain.

Police arrest 28-year-old kidnapper allegedly responsible for murder of Nabeeha

In another report, the Nigeria police have arrested Bello Mohammed, a suspected kidnapper linked to the murder of Nabeeha and other victims.

Mohammed was apprehended in Kaduna with N2.25m believed to be ransom proceeds, and he confessed to being part of a gang responsible for the kidnapping and killing of several victims, including Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered further investigations into the matter, commending the efforts of the police in handling the case.

Source: Legit.ng