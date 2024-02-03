The Oyo government has exposed one of the suspected culprits behind illegal mining activities in the state

This development was revealed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade

It was gathered that the recently suspended monarch, Oba Gbolagade Muritala Babalola (Gbadewolu I), was linked to illegal mining

Ibadan, Oyo - The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, emphasised that the Oyo State Government will take decisive action against anyone who violates the law, regardless of status.

Oyelade addressed the suspension of Oba Gbolagade Muritala Babalola (Gbadewolu I), the Onido of Ido land, stating that the government's decision serves as a warning to those involved in criminal activities within the state.

The Oyo state government has claimed that the recently suspended monarch is linked to illegal mining. Photo Credit: Seyi Maklinde

He mentioned that the suspension of the Onido of Ido land, Oba Gbolagade Muritala Babalola (Gbadewolu I), was based on intelligence connecting him to illegal mining in the Ido local government area.

As quoted by Punch, the commissioner said:

“In the light of our recent experience and the government’s daily efforts to rid our land of criminals, we are sending the signal to all like-minded elements to vacate our zone or be caught and brought to justice.”

Oyo govt to decide fate of suspended monarch after investigation

Discussing the potential removal of Onido once the investigation wraps up, Oyelade remarked:

“All options are on the table.”

Notably, through a letter dated February 2, 2024, signed by Commissioner Olusegun Olayiwola, the government announced Governor Seyi Makinde’s approval of the suspension on February 1, 2024.

