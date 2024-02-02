Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the suspension of Oba Gbolagade Babalola (Gbadewolu I) as the Onido of Ido.

The reasons and the duration of the suspension of the traditional ruler were not disclosed in the statement

The governor ordered the traditional ruler to hand over all government property in his possession to the LG chairman

Ibadan, Oyo state - The traditional ruler of Ido town in the Ido local government Area of Oyo state, Oba Gbolagade Babalola (Gbadewolu I) has been suspended as the Onido of Ido.

Governor Seyi Makinde approved the suspension of Oba Gbolagade Babalola on Thursday, February 1, 2024, The Punch reported.

Prominent Oyo traditional ruler, Oba Gbolagade Babalola suspended Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, made this known in a letter dated Friday, February 2, 2024.

According to SaharaReporters, Olayiwola, however, did not disclose the reasons and the duration of the suspension.

The traditional ruler was directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the chairman of the local government.

“I wish to inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State of Nigeria, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sub-section 1&2 of Section 26 of the Chiefs Law, Cap. 28 Vol I, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000 and by virtue of all other enabling powers in that regard, has approved your suspension as the Onido of Ido in the area of authority of Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.”

Source: Legit.ng