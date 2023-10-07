The Osun State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Ilobu and Ifon communities over a communal clash

It was gathered that scores of people were killed in the dispute between both communities

In reaction to the tragic incident, Governor Ademola Adeleke gave a shoot-at-sight order to the military and other security agencies

Osogbo, Osun - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Ilobu and Ifon communities due to communal clashes triggered by a land dispute.

This development was announced on Friday, October 6, via a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.

As reported by Punch, the commissioner revealed that Governor Adeleke's decision to declare the curfew would help douse the tension and prevent further loss of lives and properties.

This declaration was on the heels of earlier reports that confirmed the death of several persons involved in the communal clash.

Gov Adeleke gives shoot-sight order

According to Daily Trust, this development caused Governor Adeleke to issue a shoot-at-sight order to soldiers and other security operatives deployed to Ifon and Ilobu towns to restore normalcy.

However, the statement containing the order of the 24-hour curfew also noted that the Osun State government would take over the land that triggered the dispute.

As quoted by the Nigerian Tribune, the statement reads partly:

“In the same vein, the government has ordered that anyone or group of persons found or seen doing one thing or the other on the disputed lands/ areas would be made to face the full wrath of the law, accordingly, by Osun State government.

"Therefore, in strict compliance with the 24-hour curfew now imposed, the Adeleke administration has also ordered strict restriction of both human and vehicular movements in the affected areas and communities, until otherwise directed by His Excellency, the State Governor and the Chief Security Officer of Osun state."

However, Governor Adeleke extended his condolence to the victims' families of the clash.

He urged residents to keep calm and abide by the state's rules.

