The activities of some criminal elements in Abuja are threatening the job of the FCT minister Nyesom Wike

This is because the kidnappers no longer show mercy to victims in the territory; they kidnap and when the ransom payment is insufficient or delayed, they kill the victims and dump their bodies by the roadside

Following this development, calls for Wike's sack have heightened and the minister has stepped up his game at the FCT, vowing it is no longer business as usual for criminals

FCT, Abuja - Following the incidents of kidnapping across several axis of Abuja in recent weeks, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said he will do all it takes to ensure the nation’s seat of power is secure.

Bandits and other criminal elements have in recent weeks held sway in some parts of the FCT, killing and kidnapping others.

But Wike on Thursday, February 1, at the flag off of the construction of Paikon-Kore Road in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, maintained that his administration will not leave any stone unturned in its quest to flush out criminals, Channels TV reported.

Wike issued this fresh threat a few days after warning informants, kidnappers, bandits and criminals in the territory to repent now or end up dying in the hands of security operatives.

“I have assured you before that we are going to take this fight against headlong. Today, you can see that we are not letting them go. I told you all these criminals will run away,” Wike said on Thursday.

Wike dares kidnappers after meeting with Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike on Wednesday, January 17, vowed that his administration would make it unbearable for bandits to operate in the FCT.

Wike said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed him and all service chiefs to explore all necessary means to bring an end to the kidnappings and killings of residents by bandits in Bwari and other areas in the FCT.

Police gun down wanted Abuja kidnapper, Magamu, others

Meanwhile, the police have killed a suspected criminal, Magamu, and two other members of his gang after a firefight.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed this development on Friday, January 26, while presenting several other suspected criminals.

