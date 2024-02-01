President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to take immediate drastic measures to curb the insecurity that has been ravaging the country recently.

Over the past few weeks, there have been reports of killings, kidnapping and other social vices across the country and the nation's capital, Abuja, since the beginning of the new year.

Most recently, some suspected gunmen invaded a community in Ekiti and killed two prominent monarchs during the attack.

Reacting to this development, Senator Shehu Sani, who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng during a Twitter Space titled; "Tackling Corruption or Insecurity: Priorities for the FG in 2024", said the antecedents of insecurity dates back to the previous administration led by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated that the Buhari administration was embedded with looters who sabotaged the country's treasury and milked its commonwealth.

"We come from a past that has spanned eight years in our lives. Where we had a government that claimed to be fighting corruption but it had characters in it that looted the treasury if this country and destroyed the present and the future of Nigeria."

He recounted how trillions of Naira were spent under the previous administration on security alone.

Senator Sani stated that the serving service chiefs even got the liberty of sending direct notes to the president to get approval for funds for procuring ammunition.

He stated that amid all these efforts, the service chiefs failed, and the insecurity rate heightened more.

The former lawmaker explained how insecurity had ravaged the country while recounting how farmers in areas like Kaduna now tremble at going to their farmlands due to incessant insecurity.

He said:

"All these bandits and terrorists are not up to 30 to 40,000. How can they hold a nation of 220 million people hostage?

"I come from Kaduna. There are villages in my own state where they pay taxes and levies for them to go to their farms.

"Some of the villages even invite terrorist groups to protect them from other terrorist groups. There is a complete breakdown of law and order."

He, however, urged President Tinubu to tread the line of absolute reform and prove to Nigerians that he is not like his predecessor.

The ex-lawmaker said there must be an intentional approach towards insecurity to save the country from further damages that the previous government had planted.

