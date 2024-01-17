Minister Nyesom Wike has reacted angrily to the activities of daredevil kidnappers in the FCT

The former Rivers governor on Wednesday insisted that it will no longer be business as usual for criminal elements in the territory

At a town hall meeting, Wike shares details of President Tinubu's commitment to tackling banditry and their operations

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory has vowed that his administration will make it unbearable for bandits to operate in the FCT.

Wike has vowed to end the operations of bandits in the FCT. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Wike makes fresh vow over insecurity in FCT

Wike said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed him and all service chiefs to explore all necessary means to bring an end to the kidnappings and killings of residents by bandits in Bwari and other areas in the FCT.

The FCT minister made this assertion during a town hall meeting with the Bwari area council chairman, royal fathers and residents of Bwari in Bwari area council, on Wednesday, January 17, Channels TV reported.

Wike hinted that President Tinubu has approved the provision of all necessary tools and logistics required by security operatives to combat insecurity in the FCT and as such there is no room for excuses by security operatives.

He reassured residents of the area that in the next couple of days they will start to witness drastic changes as regards the security situation in the FCT, Vanguard report added.

