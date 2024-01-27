It will no longer be business as usual for some criminal elements in the FCT as Nyesom Wike issued fresh threats

This time around, Wike has directed criminals and the informants to kidnappers to surrender now or be killed

The former governor of Rivers state urged Abuja residents to play a crucial role by assisting security agencies in the fight against all forms of criminality in the territory

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - As calls for the sack of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), heightens, he has therefore warned informants, kidnappers, bandits and criminals in the territory to repent now or end up dying in the hands of security operatives.

Wike has sent a strong warning to bandits as President Tinubu has been urged to sack him. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Wike gave the warning on Saturday, January 27, while rounding off his townhall meetings with relevant stakeholders in area councils across Abuja.

The minister, who held similar meetings in Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, AMAC and Abaji, concluded it in Kuje, Vanguard reported.

The minister also urged residents of the area councils to play their role in providing relevant information that would help security agencies.

He said:

"We are going to tackle insecurity head-on. These bandits and criminals, their time is up. I know some of the criminal informants are here listening to me; if you are an informant, you will die the same way those people you are informing will die."

Wike dares kidnappers after meeting with Tinubu

Legit.ng reported earlier that Nyesom Wike on Wednesday, January 17, vowed that his administration will make it unbearable for bandits to operate in the FCT.

Wike said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed him and all service chiefs to explore all necessary means to bring an end to the kidnappings and killings of residents by bandits in Bwari and other areas in the FCT.

Police gun down wanted Abuja kidnapper, Magamu, others

Meanwhile, the police have killed a suspected criminal, Magamu, and two other members of his gang after a firefight.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed this development on Friday, January 26, while presenting several other suspected criminals.

Legit.ng reports that the suspects were allegedly involved in various crimes such as kidnapping, gun running, conspiracy, homicide, and extortion.

Source: Legit.ng