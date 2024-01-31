Oluremi Tinubu has got Nigerians talking on social media following her visit to Aisha Buhari

The First Lady made this known in a post on her X account that was accompanied by photos of the development

In reaction, some Nigerians queried the essence of her visit in the wake of the worsening economy and rising insecurity

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, paid a surprise visit to her predecessor, Aisha Buhari, who just welcomed a grandchild.

Tinubu, Shettima’s Wives Visit Aisha Buhari, shares photo. Photo credit: @SenRemiTinubu

Source: Twitter

Aisha Mukhtar, Buhari’s granddaughter, welcomed a baby girl.

Mukhtar is the daughter of Fatima, Buhari’s second daughter, who is a board member of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (CIFCFEN), Daily Trust reported.

Mrs Tinubu made this known in a post shared on her X account on Wednesday, January 31, adding that she was accompanied by the wife of the vice president, Hajia Nana Shettima.

The First Lady disclosed further that Aisha Buhari and her daughter were back home to nurture the baby.

She tweeted:

"It was a pleasure for me and the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima to be at the residence of Former First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Dr. Aisha Buhari to welcome her back home after her stay with her daughter to nurse her new grandchild.

"May God bless the new baby, her parents, and the grandparents."

Nigerians react as Remi Tinubu visits Aisha Buhari

Nigerians took to the comment section of X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions.

@Dandy__x tweeted:

"Did she bring the baby back from the Ọmụgwọ or what?

@ngmayor55 tweeted:

"Tell your husband me President to resign if he can't stop insecurity in the country you heard me right."

@ArewaYouth93292 tweeted:

"What is the importance of this message to the general public."

@cuppydat tweeted:

"What a joke."

@EnitanTaiwo88 tweeted:

"Mummy we are solely behind you and your husband to take us to a greater heights. Mummy please talk to daddy to prioritise security while the economy is recovering. We are defending you but the pressure is high especially from the children of perdition."

Oluremi Tinubu welcomes Abuja's 1st baby of the year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Oluremi Tinubu paid a visit to the National Hospital in FCT yesterday to celebrate the birth of the first baby of the year recorded at the prestigious medical facility.

The mother of three, who was full of joy, warmly congratulated the parents of the newborn as she held the baby in her arms and welcomed him to the world.

A video posted by NTA showed the president’s wife cuddling the baby boy, who was named Boluwatife Johnson, while his mother, who was resting on the bed, smiled shyly.

Source: Legit.ng