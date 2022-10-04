There is joy in Nigeria's first family as President Muhammadu Buhari recently became a great grandfather

This is as President Buhari's granddaughter, Aisha Mukhtar, married to Wambaia in 2021, has put to bed a baby girl

Aisha is the daughter of the president's second daughter, Hajiya Fatima, from his first wife, Safinatu

Nigeria's number one citizen, President Muhammadu Buhari, is now a great grandfather after his granddaughter, Aisha Mukhtar, put to bed.

Aisha is the wife of Khalid Wambaia and the duo got married in 2021 and welcomed a baby girl recently, Daily Trust reports.

Below are photos of Buhari, Aisha, Wambaia, and the newborn girl:

Aisha got married to Wambaia in 2021 (Photo: Daily Trust)

The latest mother in the president's family is the daughter of Hajiya Fatima, his second daughter, and a board member of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (CIFCFEN).

