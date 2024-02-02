Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has cited reasons Tinubu is struggling to fix Nigeria

Sani insisted that the previous administration, headed by Buhari, left a huge debt for the current administration to pay

The PDP chieftain on Wednesday, January 31, told Legit.ng that Tinubu inherited a lot of liabilities and this is affecting his efforts to save Nigeria's dying economy

Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has said former President Muhammadu Buhari's appointees looted Nigeria's treasury and destroyed the future of Nigeria.

Shehu Sani linked Buhari's administration to massive corruption, major economic challenges, and security issues dragging Tinubu backward. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Sani made this revelation on Wednesday, January 31, during Legit.ng's Twitter Space titled; "Tackling Corruption or Insecurity: Priorities for the FG in 2024".

He claimed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited over N77 trillion in debt from Buhari, leading to the current economic challenges.

The ex-lawmaker asserted further that corruption and insecurity persist due to the alleged mismanagement and looting under Buhari's administration.

Sani said:

“The best way to analyse this is to ask ourselves where are we coming from, why are we here today and where are we going?

“Well, we came from a past that has spanned eight years. Where we had a government that claimed to be fighting corruption but it had characters in it that had looted the treasury of this country and destroyed the present and the future of Nigeria.

“By the time Buhari left power, 113 million people lived below the poverty line.We had over 100,000 that were killed by terrorists and resurgents: Half of that number were kidnapped and he left a debt of over N77 trillion. We had seen how the Central Bank of Nigeria was turned into a bazaar and a Father Christmas.

“It became like a central bank under Indi Amin where people can just go and know their chairman. This is what was inherited in 2023.

"About security, trillions of naira were spent under Buhari in the last eight years. Whereby even service chiefs go to Buhari with a note and collect money, directly approved by the president."

Tinubu having sleepless nights over inherited bad economy, Umahi speaks out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that David Umahi﻿, the minister of works, has said President Bola Tinubu is having sleepless nights on how to solve the "inherited" bad economy.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Umahi stated this when he inspected a project in Aba on Saturday, January 27.

Umahi said it was not ideal for some people to destroy public infrastructure in pursuit of their selfish interests while President Tinubu had sleepless nights over Nigeria's challenges.

