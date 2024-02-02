President Tinubu commiserated with VP Shettima over the demise of his stepmother, Hajia Hauwa

Hauwa Kormi succumbed to death after a long battle with illness and has been laid to rest in accordance with the Muslim tradition

President Tinubu sent a delegation to convey words of consolation to the grieving family

Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, has conveyed his deep sympathy to his vice, Kashim Shettima, over the passing of his stepmother, Hauwa Abba Kormi.

The president sent a delegation to Maiduguri, Borno State, to convey his condolences and join the family in prayers.

Hajja Hauwa died on Thursday, February 1, after a long battle with illness. She left behind five children, stepchildren, and many grandchildren, the Premium Times reported.

She was buried on the same day at her residence in Shehuri North, according to Islamic rites.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who led the delegation, spoke on behalf of the president at the funeral.

He said:

“We are here President's behalf to condole with our brother and leader, His Excellency, the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, over this loss. The President is not in the country, but he directed that we should come and extend his own condolence and that of the government and the people of Nigeria over this loss. It is a collective mourning, and we join the family in prayers for her soul.”

The Leadership News reported that he also commended the vice president for his loyalty and service to the nation, especially in the fight against insurgency and insecurity in the northeast.

He assured him of the president’s support and solidarity in this difficult time.

The delegation comprised the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz; Minister of State for Steel Development, Uba Maigari; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice-President), Aliyu Modibbo Umar; and the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission, Jalal Ahmed Arabi.

They were received by the vice president, his wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, and other family members and dignitaries. The vice president thanked the president and the delegation for their visit and prayers.

