FCT, Abuja - Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the president and the first lady of the nation, paid a visit to the National Hospital in FCT yesterday to celebrate the birth of the first baby of the year recorded at the prestigious medical facility.

The mother of three, who was full of joy, warmly congratulated the parents of the newborn as she held the baby in her arms and welcomed him to the world.

The wife of the president celebrates the birth of the first baby of the year at the National Hospital. Photo Credits: Twitter/@KukoyiBusola

Source: Twitter

A video posted by NTA showed the president’s wife cuddling the baby boy, who was named Boluwatife Johnson, while his mother, who was resting on the bed, smiled shyly.

The woman, who had just delivered her child, was pleasantly surprised by the unexpected visitor who had come to share their happiness, as her radiant smile indicated.

In some photos of the event that a Twitter user, @KukoyiBusola, shared, Senator Oluremi presented the proud father of the fortunate newborn with a gift box that had the words “baby of the year” written on it.

Remi Tinubu Urges Nigerians in diaspora to return home

In other news, the first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, called on Nigerians living abroad to come back home and contribute to the development of their homeland.

She made this plea at an event organized by the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum at the Nigerian House in New York City.

She stated that Nigeria would require the skills and experience of its citizens in the diaspora to realize the promised renewed hope, which is the campaign theme of her husband, the president.

The president’s wife also urged the members of the forum to use their influence and power to bring about positive changes to the nation.

Source: Legit.ng