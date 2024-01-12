Gunmen have burnt down the palace of Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife at Isseke Community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state

Ihiala, Anambra state - The palace of Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, the traditional ruler of the Isseke Community in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state has been burnt down by suspected gunmen.

According to Daily Trust, the traditional ruler said he had no problem with anyone in his community to warrant the incident.

“It is true that my palace was burnt down by some boys and I have lost everything that I laboured all my life to achieve and as it is now, I am homeless.

“Everything was raised down but I thank God that no life was lost and nobody was harmed and this is the way it is in my town Isseke.”

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, said an investigation had begun.

Adeoye disclosed that the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing perpetrators.

“Those boys in Isseke now are fleeing from Ihiala because of our operation there,”

