Benin, Edo state - Hoodlums believed to be armed robbers reportedly robbed a dead man inside his vehicle in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

As reported by Daily Trust, the incident it was gathered took place around the Government Reserved Area of Benin City on Wednesday night, December 20, but was discovered on Thursday morning, December 21.

Miscreants rob dead man in Edo

It was gathered that the police on patrol found the car parked with a man suspected to be the driver sitting behind the steering wheel with his trousers’ pockets and inside his car ransacked by the hoodlums. Even the phone of the deceased was also not found with him.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Edo police command, are looking into how to identify the deceased to enable them to contact his family, Nigerian Tribune reported.

When contacted, the state command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident said the operatives only found a hotel receipt with the name Dr Eromon David.

He said the corpse was found inside a dark blue Toyota car with registration number Lagos FKJ-39 FB at Ikpokpan junction, G.R.A, Benin City.

He said on searching the vehicle, they discovered that the phone of the deceased and other valuables was missing as the vehicle was ransacked.

Nwabuzor said:

“Even the body of the dead man was ransacked to the extent that his pockets were turned inside out meaning that they tampered with the trousers’ pockets.

“Three copies of lodging receipts by the name of the University of Benin were found and when we checked the name on the receipts, we saw Dr Eromon David, adding that the investigation is ongoing.”

