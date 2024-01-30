Three suspected herdsmen have been arrested for killing a pastor in the Gege area of Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

The clergyman, Evangelist Segun Adegboyega was killed while challenging herdsmen who invaded his farm with their cattle

The herdsmen were apprehended by the villagers and moved to the Owode Police headquarters for investigation.

Ogbomosho, Oyo state - Three suspected herdsmen killed a pastor simply identified as Evangelist Segun Adegboyega in Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

Adegboyega was killed after challenging the herdsmen who invaded his farm with their cattle to graze his crops in the Gege area along the Ogbomoso-Iseyin road.

According to The Nation, the body of the deceased was deposited in a private mortuary.

The villagers apprehended the herdsmen and immediately took them to the palace of Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the police and moved into the custody of the Owode Police headquarters for investigation.

Meanwhile, Oba Olaoye appealed to the people to remain calm over the incident, The Punch reported.

The monarch promised to work with security agents to get justice for the family of the deceased.

The traditional ruler said:

“As your father, I wish to say, this is an ugly situation and it is uncalled for. I have spoken my mind to the Area Commander of Owode Police headquarters, who is here with me and I want to assure you that justice will be served. I equally sympathise with every one of you, may God continue to watch over you and the entire land of Ogbomoso.”

