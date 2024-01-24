President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for Paris, France, on a ‘private visit’ according to his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale

Ngelale statement was silent on the reasons for the trip but referred to it as a 'private visit'

The statement added that the President will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024

State House, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will jet depart for Paris, France, on a private visit.

The president's special assistant on social media, Dada Olusegun, confirmed this on Wednesday, January 24, via a social media post on his X handle.

"President Bola Tinubu will today depart Abuja for Paris, France, for a private visit. He will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024."

Tinubu at COP28 climate summit

Tinubu's most recent international trip was his attendance at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, last December.

During this visit, the President engaged in bilateral discussions with King Charles of England, the President of the UAE, and leaders from various countries and multilateral partners to solidify collaborative efforts.

Tinubu observed the endorsement of a fast-tracked performance pact between Nigeria and Germany aimed at enhancing Nigeria's power infrastructure.

Additionally, he convened a significant gathering with key players and investors to discuss the Nigeria Carbon Market and the implementation of the Electric Buses Rollout Programme during the COP28 climate summit.

