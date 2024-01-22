The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the increased rate of banditry and kidnappings in the nation's capital

Wike attributed the inadequate equipment and operational vehicles to track criminals to the high rate of insecurity in Abuja

He, however, said the security challenges in the FCT would soon be addressed by President Bola Tinubu has approved the emergency procurement.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed the cause of increased banditry and kidnappings in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Wike said that inadequate equipment and operational vehicles to track criminals are fueling insecurity in the FCT. Wike laments about inadequate equipment and operational vehicles to track criminals Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike- CON

Source: Facebook

According to Vanguard, Wike stated this during a media chat with newsmen in Abuja on Monday, January, 22.

“So many facilities were not provided and vehicles for the security agencies are not there.

“You cannot believe that equipment to track criminals are not there and when anything happens, security agencies go back to the Office of the National Security Adviser or the Force Headquarters. “That is not the way it is supposed to be.”

Wike assured residents that the security challenges would soon be addressed as President Bola Tinubu has approved the emergency procurement.

He added that:

“Again, before we came on board, the police had said that they had requested procurement of a certain number of motorcycles where vehicles cannot get to – the remote areas. Some of these areas are mountainous.

“Unfortunately, the motorcycles were not provided, but we have been able to do that now,”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike revealed arrests have been made of some persons in connection with feeding bandits with information in the FCT.

He assured residents of the Gwagwalada area not to panic as there will be improvement in the security situation in the FCT in the coming days.

The minister directed the commissioner of police to immediately set up two additional police divisions in the Gwagwalada area council, as part of his efforts to boost security in the area.

Legit.ng also reported that Nyesom Wike vowed that his administration would make it unbearable for bandits to operate in the FCT.

Wike said that President Tinubu has directed him and all service chiefs to explore all necessary means to bring an end to the kidnappings and killings of residents by bandits in Bwari and other areas in the FCT.

Source: Legit.ng