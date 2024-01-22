Nabeeha's father, Al-Kadriyar, has disclosed how kidnappers were able to get access to his daughters

Al-Kadriyar said he initially mistook the bandits for armed robbers when they started bagging at the compound's gate

According to Al-Kadriyar, the bandits used a long jigger they saw in his compound to break the doors after which they gained access to his daughters

FCT, Abuja - Nabeeha's father, Al-Kadriyar has narrated the ordeal he and his six kidnapped daughters faced in the hands of bandits who abducted them from their house in the federal capital territory.

He said the abductors spoke in Hausa and Yoruba languages as they led them away on foot into their camp.

Al-Kadriyar disclosed this during an interview with Arise TV on Sunday, January 21.

The civil servant said he initially mistook the bandits for armed robbers when he first sighted them in his compound through the door and windows.

“There was nothing I could do than for me to surrender myself to them. I know what it is that you need. One of them said ‘Ina kudi’ (where is money), I looked at him and I said I don’t have money.

“He marched me out of my room and my children too. They had already broken the door. They used a long jigger they saw in my compound. They broke the doors and got access to my children."

Al-Kadriyar added that:

“They told us to lie down, and I told my children, just go down. Three of them now went to a building not far from the main road, trying to gain entrance to that building. I was seeing them using arrows and all sorts of things to break the security lights. It was from there they now exchanged bullets (with the police).

Nabeeha: Kidnappers kill 4 out of 10 abductees in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that kidnappers killed four out of the 10 persons kidnapped in the Kubwa/Dutse area of the FCT and dumped their lifeless bodies at Ida, near Ushafa in Bwari Area Council.

The bodies identified include Ariyo and a 400-level student of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar.

