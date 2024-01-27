President Bola Tinubu has been issued a new prophecy that predicted a new syndicate of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping

Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a new prophecy, warned President Tinubu to act fast on insecurity to save his government from being under pressure

Ayodele gave the warning amid the kidnapping report of the opposition leaders, including the PDP chairman in Lagos state

President Bola Tinubu has been warned of a new syndicate of kidnapping emerging in a short period and that influential persons will be the new targets.

Tinubu was warned in a fresh prophecy by Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, who urged the president to be serious in his fight against insecurity because he saw in his vision a new syndicate of terrorists, bandits and kidnappings.

Primate Ayodele warns President Tinubu in new prophecies Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria Police Force

Primate Ayodele foresees kidnapping going to another level

According to Daily Independent, the cleric gave the warning in a statement by his media assistant, Osho Oluwatosin, who stated that Primate Ayodele foresaw that top personalities in the country would be kidnapped.

He stressed that kidnapping would extend to many parts of the country, and the administration of President Tinubu would be under severe tension.

The statement partly read:

‘’The president needs to take insecurity and economic hardship very seriously. Top personalities will still be kidnapped, and I foresee a new syndicate of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers coming up.’’

Police confirm abduction of PDP chairman

The revelation is coming amid the report of the kidnapping of the Lagos chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Aivoji, alongside other chieftains of the party at the Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The police have confirmed the abduction of the opposition leaders, and the kidnappers were reportedly demanding N200 million for ransom.

NLC president Ajaero tackles Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been accused of championing an anti-people economy and worsening Nigerians' livelihood.

NLC president Joe Ajaero faulted the federal government's economic policy, alleging that President Tinubu was only working on the advice of the World Bank and IMF.

But President Tinubu's minister of information, Mohammed Idris, and his special adviser on media, Bayo Onanuga, faulted Ajaero's criticism, stating that Nigerians would start enjoying the benefits of the reforms.

