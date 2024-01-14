As the nation mourns the tragic killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, the grim reality of insecurity in Nigeria is once again brought to the forefront

Atiku Abubakar's heartfelt reaction emphasizes the urgent need for a reassessment of the country's security architecture to curb criminal activities

Nabeeha, a promising 400-level student, met a tragic end at the hands of kidnappers, highlighting the vulnerability of citizens, even in educational institutions

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential elections, has reacted to the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar.

Atiku Abubakar expresses sadness over Nabeeha's death. Photo credit: @atiku, @TheNationNews

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation, bandits, who kidnapped Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar and his six children, have killed one of the abducted persons.

The deceased lady Nabeeha, was killed on Friday, January 12, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by The Punch, she has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Who is Nabeeha?

Nabeeha was a 400-level biological science student, at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Nabeeha, the others kidnapped were her siblings

Others abducted include: Najeebah (500 level, Quantity Surveying), Nadheerah (300 level, Zoology)

As reported by Daily Trust, the kidnappers had earlier contacted the family, demanding N60 million ransom, but The Nation learned it has been increased to N100 million.

The victims were abducted on Tuesday night, January 9, in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Alhaji Mansoor’s brother, Abdulfatai, who led policemen to foil their abduction, was shot dead by the bandits.

Atiku reacts to Nabeeha's death

The death of Nabeeha sparked outrage on social media platforms especially “X” (formerly Twitter).

Reacting, Atiku expressed deep sadness over the death of Nabeeha.

The former vice president in a short post on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku, on Sunday, January 14, 2024, called for improved security as he urged relevant security agencies including the Nigeria police, to step up their game and rescue Nabeeha's siblings from the kidnappers' den.

Atiku tweeted:

"I am saddened by reports of the brutal murder of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who was abducted with her siblings and has been in the custody of their abductors for almost two weeks.

"This is yet another reminder that kidnappers and bandits are operating unhindered in our country. The security architecture needs to be rejigged to the extent that it stems the free rein of criminal elements and guarantees the safety of lives and property. The security agencies should step up action to rescue the rest who are still in the custody of the kidnappers.

"I pray Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort the family. -AA

Atiku mourns death of Canada-based Nigerian lawyer, Odekunle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the death of a Canada-based Nigerian lawyer, Ayokunle Odekunle.

Atiku said the news of Odekunle’s death left him profoundly disheartened, stating that he is deeply saddened as the lawyer’s loss is immeasurable.

The former vice president stated this in a short tribute he posted on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku, on Sunday, December 30.

Atiku loses close aide

The former vice president lost his private secretary, Barrister Abdullahi Nyako. He passed away in the early hours of Thursday, September 22.

In a Facebook post cited by Legit.ng, Atiku expressed grief, saying Nyako was more than an aide to him.

Source: Legit.ng