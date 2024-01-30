A group of concerned Muslims have expressed their reservation about President Tinubu's NAHCON appointment of Ms Zainab Musa

A group of Muslim youths in Nigeria has called for the disqualification of Ms. Zainab Musa from representing the South-South Zone on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The group, known as Muslim Youths In Politics, claimed that Ms. Musa was not a native of the South-South Zone and therefore did not meet a crucial criterion for the position.

Group kick against President Tinubu's appointee

Muslim group seek removal of NAHCON appointee

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on NAHCON, the group's solicitors stated that Ms. Musa hails from the North East Zone, specifically from State, and has no historical, geographical, or cultural ties with the South-South Zone.

They argued that this makes her unfit to represent and protect the interests of the South-South Zone in matters relating to the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca that is one of the pillars of Islam.

The group also alleged that there was a plan to arrange a marriage between Ms Musa and a man from the South-South Zone, specifically from Delta State, in order to give her a false claim to the zone.

The group condemned this as a conspiracy and an insult to the Muslim community and the people of the South-South Zone.

The letter reads in part:

"We view this subterfuge as a conspiracy against the populace of the South-South Zone and vehemently condemn it. We see this as an oppressive, demeaning, undemocratic, and repressive act— and an outright affront and disrespect to the Muslim Umma of South-South extraction and the generality of South-Southern Nigerians."

Group writes Senate to disqualify Tinubu's appointee for NAHCON

The group said that it had no personal animosity towards Ms. Musa, but that its sole purpose was to act in the best interest of the South-South Zone and to prevent the establishment of a precedent that could have negative consequences for both NAHCON and the zone.

The group also pointed out that the South-South Zone had many qualified and experienced Muslim candidates, both male and female, who could represent the zone effectively. The group said that it was ready to provide recommendations for a suitable representative if needed.

The group urged the Senate Committee on NAHCON to intervene decisively and disqualify Ms. Musa from her role as the representative for the South-South Zone on NAHCON.

The concerned group also appealed for the appointment of a candidate with genuine connections to the zone for proper and equitable representation.

Tinubu appoints National Hajj Commission Board

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), pending confirmation by the Senate.

The chairman of the Commission, Jalal Arabi, remains in office as the head of the agency with Aliu Abdulrazaq serving as the commissioner, policy, personnel, and finance

