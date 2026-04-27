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Months with Highest Number Holidays that Will Be Declared by FG in 2026 Emerged
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Months with Highest Number Holidays that Will Be Declared by FG in 2026 Emerged

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • The Federal Government has unveiled the official list of public holidays for 2026
  • May emerges as the month with the highest number of holidays, recording three official breaks
  • Citizens can now plan ahead for work, travel, and family activities with this clear holiday calendar

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The Federal Government released the official list of public holidays for the year 2026.

The announcement highlights the months with the highest number of holidays, giving citizens a clear view of when to expect breaks during the year.

March celebrates Eid el Fitr with two consecutive public holidays across Nigeria.
May records the highest number of public holidays in 2026 declared by the Federal Government. Photo credit: officialABAT/x
Source: Twitter

January Holidays

Thursday, January 1, 2026 – New Year’s Day

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January begins the year with one major holiday, New Year’s Day, celebrated nationwide.

March Holidays

Friday, March 20, 2026 – Eid el Fitr

Saturday, March 21, 2026 – Eid el Fitr Public Holiday

March stands out with two consecutive holidays marking Eid el Fitr, offering extended celebrations for citizens.

April Holidays

Friday, April 3, 2026 – Good Friday

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Monday, April 6, 2026 – Easter Monday

April brings two Christian holidays, Good Friday and Easter Monday, observed across the country.

May Holidays

Friday, May 1, 2026 – Workers’ Day

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 – Eid UI-Adha

Thursday, May 28, 2026 – Eid UI-Adha Public Holiday

May records three holidays, including Workers’ Day and two days for Eid UI-Adha, making it one of the busiest months for public holidays.

June Holidays

Friday, June 12, 2026 – Democracy Day

June features Democracy Day, a significant national holiday commemorating Nigeria’s democratic journey.

August Holidays

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 – Id el Maulud Public Holiday

August has one holiday, Id el Maulud, celebrated by Muslims nationwide.

October Holidays

Thursday, October 1, 2026 – Independence Anniversary

October marks Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary, a day of national pride and celebration.

December Holidays

Friday, December 25, 2026 – Christmas Public Holiday

Saturday, December 26, 2026 – Boxing Day Holiday

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December closes the year with two festive holidays, Christmas and Boxing Day, widely celebrated across the country.

Summary of Holiday Distribution

January – 1 holiday

March – 2 holidays

April – 2 holidays

May – 3 holidays

June – 1 holiday

August – 1 holiday

October – 1 holiday

December – 2 holidays

Month with Most Holidays

May emerges as the month with the highest number of holidays in 2026, with three official public holidays declared by the Federal Government.

This calendar provides citizens with a clear guide to plan ahead for work, travel, and family activities throughout the year.

December features Christmas and Boxing Day holidays, marking the festive season in Nigeria.
April observes Good Friday and Easter Monday as nationwide Christian holidays. Photo credit: officialABAT/x
Source: Facebook

FG set to declare public holiday in May

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior is set to declare a nationwide public holiday across all sectors to mark Workers’ Day 2026, potentially granting a one-day break for both private and public sector employees.

The official announcement is expected in April, and it will be one of the multiple national public holidays in Nigeria in May 2026. The anticipated declaration of a public holiday for Workers' Day by Nigeria recognises labour rights, promotes industrial harmony, and encourages productivity. It also serves as a moment to reflect on workers’ welfare and economic growth.

The origins of Workers' Day can be traced back to the late 19th century, when workers across the world began organising and advocating for better working conditions, fair wages, and reduced working hours.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Federal Government Of Nigeria
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