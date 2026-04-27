Months with Highest Number Holidays that Will Be Declared by FG in 2026 Emerged
- The Federal Government has unveiled the official list of public holidays for 2026
- May emerges as the month with the highest number of holidays, recording three official breaks
- Citizens can now plan ahead for work, travel, and family activities with this clear holiday calendar
The Federal Government released the official list of public holidays for the year 2026.
The announcement highlights the months with the highest number of holidays, giving citizens a clear view of when to expect breaks during the year.
January Holidays
Thursday, January 1, 2026 – New Year’s Day
January begins the year with one major holiday, New Year’s Day, celebrated nationwide.
March Holidays
Friday, March 20, 2026 – Eid el Fitr
Saturday, March 21, 2026 – Eid el Fitr Public Holiday
March stands out with two consecutive holidays marking Eid el Fitr, offering extended celebrations for citizens.
April Holidays
Friday, April 3, 2026 – Good Friday
Monday, April 6, 2026 – Easter Monday
April brings two Christian holidays, Good Friday and Easter Monday, observed across the country.
May Holidays
Friday, May 1, 2026 – Workers’ Day
Wednesday, May 27, 2026 – Eid UI-Adha
Thursday, May 28, 2026 – Eid UI-Adha Public Holiday
May records three holidays, including Workers’ Day and two days for Eid UI-Adha, making it one of the busiest months for public holidays.
June Holidays
Friday, June 12, 2026 – Democracy Day
June features Democracy Day, a significant national holiday commemorating Nigeria’s democratic journey.
August Holidays
Wednesday, August 26, 2026 – Id el Maulud Public Holiday
August has one holiday, Id el Maulud, celebrated by Muslims nationwide.
October Holidays
Thursday, October 1, 2026 – Independence Anniversary
October marks Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary, a day of national pride and celebration.
December Holidays
Friday, December 25, 2026 – Christmas Public Holiday
Saturday, December 26, 2026 – Boxing Day Holiday
December closes the year with two festive holidays, Christmas and Boxing Day, widely celebrated across the country.
Summary of Holiday Distribution
January – 1 holiday
March – 2 holidays
April – 2 holidays
May – 3 holidays
June – 1 holiday
August – 1 holiday
October – 1 holiday
December – 2 holidays
Month with Most Holidays
May emerges as the month with the highest number of holidays in 2026, with three official public holidays declared by the Federal Government.
This calendar provides citizens with a clear guide to plan ahead for work, travel, and family activities throughout the year.
FG set to declare public holiday in May
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior is set to declare a nationwide public holiday across all sectors to mark Workers’ Day 2026, potentially granting a one-day break for both private and public sector employees.
The official announcement is expected in April, and it will be one of the multiple national public holidays in Nigeria in May 2026. The anticipated declaration of a public holiday for Workers' Day by Nigeria recognises labour rights, promotes industrial harmony, and encourages productivity. It also serves as a moment to reflect on workers’ welfare and economic growth.
The origins of Workers' Day can be traced back to the late 19th century, when workers across the world began organising and advocating for better working conditions, fair wages, and reduced working hours.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.