The Federal Government has unveiled the official list of public holidays for 2026

May emerges as the month with the highest number of holidays, recording three official breaks

Citizens can now plan ahead for work, travel, and family activities with this clear holiday calendar

The Federal Government released the official list of public holidays for the year 2026.

The announcement highlights the months with the highest number of holidays, giving citizens a clear view of when to expect breaks during the year.

May records the highest number of public holidays in 2026 declared by the Federal Government. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

January Holidays

Thursday, January 1, 2026 – New Year’s Day

January begins the year with one major holiday, New Year’s Day, celebrated nationwide.

March Holidays

Friday, March 20, 2026 – Eid el Fitr

Saturday, March 21, 2026 – Eid el Fitr Public Holiday

March stands out with two consecutive holidays marking Eid el Fitr, offering extended celebrations for citizens.

April Holidays

Friday, April 3, 2026 – Good Friday

Monday, April 6, 2026 – Easter Monday

April brings two Christian holidays, Good Friday and Easter Monday, observed across the country.

May Holidays

Friday, May 1, 2026 – Workers’ Day

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 – Eid UI-Adha

Thursday, May 28, 2026 – Eid UI-Adha Public Holiday

May records three holidays, including Workers’ Day and two days for Eid UI-Adha, making it one of the busiest months for public holidays.

June Holidays

Friday, June 12, 2026 – Democracy Day

June features Democracy Day, a significant national holiday commemorating Nigeria’s democratic journey.

August Holidays

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 – Id el Maulud Public Holiday

August has one holiday, Id el Maulud, celebrated by Muslims nationwide.

October Holidays

Thursday, October 1, 2026 – Independence Anniversary

October marks Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary, a day of national pride and celebration.

December Holidays

Friday, December 25, 2026 – Christmas Public Holiday

Saturday, December 26, 2026 – Boxing Day Holiday

December closes the year with two festive holidays, Christmas and Boxing Day, widely celebrated across the country.

Summary of Holiday Distribution

January – 1 holiday

March – 2 holidays

April – 2 holidays

May – 3 holidays

June – 1 holiday

August – 1 holiday

October – 1 holiday

December – 2 holidays

Month with Most Holidays

May emerges as the month with the highest number of holidays in 2026, with three official public holidays declared by the Federal Government.

This calendar provides citizens with a clear guide to plan ahead for work, travel, and family activities throughout the year.

April observes Good Friday and Easter Monday as nationwide Christian holidays. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Facebook

FG set to declare public holiday in May

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior is set to declare a nationwide public holiday across all sectors to mark Workers’ Day 2026, potentially granting a one-day break for both private and public sector employees.

The official announcement is expected in April, and it will be one of the multiple national public holidays in Nigeria in May 2026. The anticipated declaration of a public holiday for Workers' Day by Nigeria recognises labour rights, promotes industrial harmony, and encourages productivity. It also serves as a moment to reflect on workers’ welfare and economic growth.

The origins of Workers' Day can be traced back to the late 19th century, when workers across the world began organising and advocating for better working conditions, fair wages, and reduced working hours.

Source: Legit.ng