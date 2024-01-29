The Oil Producing States Progressives Association (OPSPA) and the Centre for African Liberation and Socioeconomic Rights (CALSER) have expressed concern about a conspiracy by certain dissatisfied individuals to discredit Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff.

In a statement sent to journalists on Monday, January 29, the President of OPSPA, Tamunor Charles Wokne, said the rumoured allegations were an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing efforts to combat oil theft and bunkering activities in oil-producing states.

He said:

''In December 2023, the Anti-Crude Oil Theft Patrol Team intercepted MT Vinnalaris with 15,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil, leading to the arrest of 17 crew members.

''These efforts have contributed to an increase in crude oil production, reaching 1.6 million barrels per day in December 2023, leading to Nigeria being declared the Highest Crude Oil Producing country in Africa by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).''

Similarly, the President of CALSER, Professor Thomas Uzah, asserted that individuals involved in illegal oil activities target the Naval Chief in retaliation for impeding their unlawful operations.

He stated this during a press in Abuja on Monday, January 29.

Uzah dismissed the accusations against Ogalla and the Nigerian Navy as mere fabrications by those behind the alleged plot.

While commending the Navy's efforts to safeguard national assets in waterways, he cautioned that any further attempts to defame the Chief of Naval Staff would prompt a nationwide protest.

He said:

"We also wish to inform members of the general public to be circumspect about news stories about the Nigerian Navy. These are the handiwork of enemies of the country who have been diverting the commonwealth of the people.

"The efforts of the Nigerian Navy in recent times is such that has contributed immensely to socioeconomic growth and development. As such, it behoves well-meaning Nigerians to support the Nigerian Navy at this critical point of our existence."

