Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the recent development rocking the leadership of the ECOWAS

The former VP said the withdrawal of the Niger Republic and two other countries from ECOWAS is "disturbing"

Atiku has however maintained that the alliance has a grave effect on other member countries of ECOWAS including Nigeria, thereby calling for a collective fight against insecurity and enhanced security measures

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep concern following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Atiku in his reaction to Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso's exit from ECOWAS, called for increased security measures in Nigeria. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Recall that the military rulers of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso withdrew their countries from the ECOWAS with immediate effect.

The three countries issued a joint statement on Sunday, January 28, claiming their economic interests were not guaranteed.

Reacting via a post shared on his X account on Sunday, the former vice president described the development as disturbing and a "matter of serious diplomatic meltdown".

The PDP chieftain has urged Nigeria and other member countries of ECOWAS to be security conscious.

Atiku tweeted:

"Reports about the withdrawal of three countries from our sub-regional body, @ecowas_cedeao, is concerning. It is a matter of serious diplomatic meltdown. We must keep the country’s national security interest, especially the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and others in focus while we appraise the situation. -AA

ECOWAS reacts to withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has reacted to the purported withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic from the regional body.

In a statement posted on X, ECOWAS said it was yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three member states about their intention to quit the regional bloc.

It, however, stated that the three countries remain important members of the community and efforts would be made to find a "negotiated solution to the political impasse."

Niger Republic military leaders declared terrorists

The President of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, labelled the coup plotters of the Republic of Niger as terrorists.

Speaking on the declaration of the standby forces deployed to Niger, Ouattara revealed that it was a collective decision necessary to help end military rule in Niger.

Source: Legit.ng