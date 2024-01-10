President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), pending confirmation by the Senate

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM).

The appointments are pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

President Tinubu says he wants a hitch-free and seamless 2024 Hajj operation. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu appoints board members for hajj commission

This is according to Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson on Wednesday evening, January 10.

The statement said Tinubu in "his resolve to ensure hitch-free and seamless 2024 Hajj operations" picked the appointees.

The following people have been appointed to the Board of NAHCOM:

Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi — Chairman (in office)

Prince Anofi Elegushi — Commissioner, Operations Aliu Abdulrazaq — Commissioner, Policy, Personnel, and Finance Professor Abubakar Yagawal — Commissioner, Planning and Research

Zonal representation

Muhammad Umaru Ndagi — North Central Abba Jato Kala — North East Zainab Musa — South South Professor Musa Inuwa Fodio — Jama'atul Nasril Islam Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman — North West Tajudeen Oladejo Abefe — South West Aishat Obi Ahmed — South East Professor Adedimeji Mahfouz Adebola — Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs

Tinubu approves dissolution of NAHCON board

President Tinubu on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, approved the appointment of Alhaji Arabi as the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of NAHCON.

Alhaji Arabi will head NAHCON for a term of four years.

Tinubu directed the outgoing chairman and CEO of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on a three-month pre-retirement leave "as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243".

