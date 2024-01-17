The lives of two immigration officers have been claimed by the activities of bandits in Kebbi state

This was confirmed by Kaduna's former senator Shehu Sani on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, on his social media

This comes as bandits have continued to carry out their activities unhindered in the FCT making Abuja a hell for residents to live in

Following the spate of kidnappings in Abuja and rising insecurity in some parts of Nigeria, former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has expressed deep sadness over the death of two immigration officers.

In a post shared on his X account on Wednesday, January 17, Sani appreciated the service and sacrifice of the late officers as he offered his condolences to the deceased family.

The former PDP lawmaker tweeted:

"It’s sad to receive the news that Bandits killed two immigration officers in Kebbi State. We appreciate their service & ultimate sacrifice. My condolences to the families of the deceased gallant men, Isah Nafiu and Garba Haruna Fana. May their souls rest in peace.Amin."

Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's post

As usual, Nigerians reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions.

@Max_xoxo_9 tweeted:

"Nigeria is gradually becoming a war ground, results of clu£less leaders."

@GodPikin00 tweeted:

"When will all these insecurities end in Nigeria?

@De_Technocrat tweeted:

"Is this all we'll keep doing everyday? Writing condolence messages everytime?

@olakayode15 tweeted:

"We now have so many names for killings now we don't even know which is which: Terrorist,bandits, Fulani heardsmen, bokoharam, kidnappers e.t.c."

Shehu Sani reacts as bandits return to Kaduna-Abuja highway, kidnap 30

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Sunday, January 7, bandits struck, causing fear among travellers on the Abuja–Kaduna highway.

The armed men reportedly attacked and abducted over 30 people, witnesses and community leaders told Daily Trust on Monday, January 8.

Reacting, a former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, confirmed the attack on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday, January 8 and disclosed that two of his friends, representing both ruling and opposition parties, narrowly escaped being kidnapped by the bandits.

Wike dares kidnappers after meeting with Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FCT minister Nyesom Wike vowed that his administration will make it unbearable for bandits to operate in the FCT.

Wike said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed him and all service chiefs to explore all necessary means to bring an end to the kidnappings and killings of residents by bandits in Bwari and other areas in the FCT.

The FCT minister made this assertion during a town hall meeting with the Bwari area council chairman, royal fathers and residents of Bwari in Bwari area council, on Wednesday, January 17.

Atiku reacts as kidnappers kill one of six sisters abducted in Abuja

Meanwhile, a PDP chieftain, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who was killed by her abductors in Abuja.

Atiku expressed deep sadness over the death of Nabeeha.

The former vice president, in a short post on his X account @atiku, on Sunday, January 14, 2024, called for improved security as he urged relevant security agencies, including the Nigerian police, to step up their game and rescue Nabeeha's siblings from the kidnappers' den.

