A young lady in Adamawa state has decided to cut short her life with her own hands following relationship issues

The sad incident was confirmed by the Adamawa state police command on Monday, via a statement

According to the police, the undergraduate who was currently doing her IT ended her life with the aid of a poisonous substance

The Adamawa state police command has confirmed the death of a female student, Jamima Shetima Balami who reportedly committed suicide by consuming a substance believed to be rat poison.

Police confirmed the young lady's demise and stated that an investigation had begun.

Source: Facebook

Why the student killed herself

As reported by Leadership newspaper, Balami, is a National Diploma (ND) II student of the Department of Mass Communication at the Federal Polytechnic Mubi in Adamawa state.

The deceased who who hailed from Garkida Gombi, died at her residence in Vinikilang, popularly known as Hayin Gada in the Girei local government area of the state.

The 24-year-old, who was said to be the only daughter of her father, reportedly took her own life when her boyfriend, allegedly a lecturer at Modibbo Adama University (MAU), asked her to end their relationship.

Reacting, the state's police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the incident on Monday, January 29, and noted that the father of the deceased reported the matter to the police, adding "investigation is still ongoing".

Man attempts to kill self

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano State Fire Service rescued a 37-year-old man who was about to kill himself on Thursday, January 25.

The man, identified simply as Saifullah Rabiu, was saved by the fire service when he was about to hang himself from a tree.

The said man wrote a suicide note, stating that his action was caused by a debt of N2 million owed while acquiring a foreign visa.

Man kills self after losing N2.5m to betting

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported earlier that a Nigerian man, Onoh Chukwuma Richard, reportedly took his own life for allegedly losing N2.5m to betting in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

Onoh reportedly took his life because he could not bear the shame and pressure from those he borrowed money from.

Before taking his own, Onoh posted on his Facebook page that he was going to meet his maker on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

