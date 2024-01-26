Peter Gregory Obi has called on security agencies to rise and end wanton killings of innocent citizens of Nigeria

Obi, a presidential hopeful, said for the umpteenth time, Nigerians woke up to reports of acts of violence happening across the country

The Labour Party chieftain, therefore, called on the government to make concerted efforts to end the challenge

Jos, Plateau state - Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, has lamented the repeated acts of violence in Nigeria.

Obi, in a social media post on Thursday night, January 25, complained about the Plateau crisis and an incident in Anambra state where a man and woman believed to be couples, were killed and dumped in an abandoned car trunk.

Peter Obi condemns gruesome killings in Plateau and Anambra states. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The presidential hopeful who said many other violent crimes go unreported in Nigeria, condemned "these dastardly and despicable acts in totality".

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"One wonders when we will wake up to the news of this insecurity that has continued to undermine the peace and progress of our country being curtailed. This constant loss of precious lives to insecurity demands that more concerted efforts be taken to end the menace.

"I continue to appeal to all of us the leaders, especially those in office, and the security agencies, to strive harder to unravel and bring the perpetrators of these crimes to book, and continue to make efforts to rid society of crime and violence.

"These are very difficult times in our country, but we must conquer this monster of insecurity to be able to enjoy the New Nigeria of our dreams."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi said the immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari failed for eight years in security, and his successor, President Bola Tinubu, appeared to be walking in his path.

Obi called on President Tinubu to take decisive moves on the growing insecurity in the country.

