A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has continued his hostility towards Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

Ahmad said never in his life would he support Obi to be president of the federal republic of Nigeria

The APC chieftain asserted that “it is a taboo to wish bad things upon your own country”

Awka, Anambra state - Bashir Ahmad, former special assistant on digital communications to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, January 17, said he cannot ever pray for Peter Obi to attain the Nigerian presidential seat.

Legit.ng reports that Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the February 2023 election.

Ahmad (left) is a chieftain of the ruling APC while Obi is a key opposition figure.

Source: Twitter

Ahmad maintains antagonism towards Obi

Ahmad, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said he would always oppose Obi "because it is taboo to wish bad things upon your own country".

He wrote while quoting a tweet on X from a staunch supporter of Obi:

"Did you know that during Peter Obi’s tenure as governor of Anambra, the state’s former deputy governor, Dr. Chudi Nwike, was kidnapped, taken to a forest, and killed, even after the victim's family paid a ransom?

"The only reason I won’t ever pray for Peter Obi’s presidency is because it is taboo to wish bad things upon your own country."

Ahmad chides Labour Party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ahmad mocked Obi's LP for allegedly having no office in Kano state.

He stated that Obi 'ran away' from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ahmad tackles Obi

Legit.ng also reported that Obi was mocked on social media for taking a nap at the palace of a traditional monarch.

Ahmad shared the picture of when the LP chieftain took a nap.

Ahmad reacts to opposition's alleged alliance

Meanwhile, Ahmad has reacted to the speculated proposed alliance between Obi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Ahmad bragged that even when the trio were together in 2019, the APC "hammered" them.

