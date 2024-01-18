Peter Obi Reveals 1 Failure of Buhari in 8 Years Tinubu Has Started Making
- Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has warned President Bola Tinubu against making the same mistake his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, made
- Obi, in a statement on Wednesday, said Buhari failed on security for eight years, and it appeared that Tinubu was following his path
- The former Anambra governor made the comment while reacting to the recent killing and kidnapping in Abuja
FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, has said the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari failed for eight years in the area of security, and his successor, President Bola Tinubu, appeared to be walking in his path.
Obi then called on President Tinubu on Wednesday, January 17, to make decisive moves on the growing insecurity in the country.
According to Arise News, the former presidential candidate made the call while reacting to recent security concerns in the country, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where some unknown gunmen have reportedly been carrying out kidnappings.
Obi describes kidnapping and killing in Abuja as depressing
In a statement on Wednesday, the former governor of Anambra state described the recent killing of two young girls in Abuja by kidnappers as depressing, adding that it was time for the Tinubu administration to embark on serious moves to curb the menace.
The Labour Party chieftain maintained that the country was raging with terror attacks, kidnapping, and banditry. He added that the surge of violence spread at the FCT was more concerning.
Obi's statement reads in part:
“The recent killings of two abducted young girls in Abuja makes it more depressing and urgent. It is now time for us, the leaders, to take all forms of serious measures to tackle the situation.
