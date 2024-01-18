Students from Christ the King College (CKC) in Onitsha, Anambra state, made their school and Nigeria proud

The students soared to victory by earning the coveted titles of both national champions and regional top in the Africa regional competition of the World Affairs Challenge

Peter Obi reacted to the young Nigerians' feat via a social media post on Thursday, January 18

Onitsha, Anambra state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has expressed his delight after students from Christ The King College (CKC), Onitsha, Anambra state, won the global awards of both national champions and regional top in the Africa Regional competition of the World Affairs Challenge (WAC).

Legit.ng reports that Obi is an alumnus of CKC.

Anambra students win big at international competition

Reacting, Obi stated that "a new Nigeria" is possible.

The presidential hopeful wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, January 18:

"The Nigerian students, through their winning project - Wize Tales by Primus, aimed to contribute their solutions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by developing initiatives that will empower Nigerian youths to become active agents of change in society. I congratulate the students who have not only brought honour to our nation but whose victory has again reinforced my advocacy for more investment in education.

"Given the right educational training and conducive environment, our naturally gifted and talented Nigerian youths can excel on the global stage. I also recall that Christ The King College, Onitsha, was one of the schools, I returned to their original owners, the Church when I was the governor of Anambra state. They have continued to grow stronger in their educational standards.

"I thank the proprietor, the management, and the teachers of the College for their efforts in equipping Nigerian students with the right learning and character.

"I remain committed to investing aggressively in education for it remains critical to our development in the New Nigeria which is possible."

