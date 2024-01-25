The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's private visit to Paris, France

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said it is the worst time for President Bola Tinubu to embark on a foreign trip because of the insecurity and the state of the nation’s economy.

The Labour Party spokesman for the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, alleged that there was a hidden agenda for the trip and said President Tinubu was sick, The Punch reported.

Worst time for Tinubu to travel

During a phone interview with the newspaper, Abdullahi said report has it that Tinubu went for medical treatment in Paris because that is where his doctors are

“We will be concerned as Nigerians because the state of the nation is appalling economically, politically, and security-wise, the nation is under siege. This is the worst time for a leader who understands his responsibility or mandate requires of him. These are not the best of times for Nigerians, they are living on imagination first of all from the economic angle. Nigerians are also in palpable tension from the security angle. Nigerians are equally disturbed about even the uncertainty from the political angle."

There’s a hidden agenda

The LP spokesman, Tanko, said Nigeria is back to the days of former President Muhammadu Buhari when the president refers to travel than to lead.

Tanko said he noticed that Tinubu’s hands were shaking during his recent visit to Imo State.

“So the fact remains that when you see it shady exit of the President without detailed information, then you must question it. That means that there’s a hidden agenda somewhere.

“So as far as we are concerned, this is completely undemocratic and it is unacceptable. Nigerians deserve to know details about his travels. And at the same time, he must transmit power considering the level of insecurity in the country at the moment.”

