Labour Party's Professor Pat Utomi has disclosed that at least three top presidential hopefuls have agreed to form an alliance against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Prof Utomi said the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party, and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have agreed to form a mega party that would wrest power from the APC

Legit.ng reports that the next Nigerian general election comes up in 2027 and politicking for the poll is in full gear

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Professor Pat Utomi, a key associate of Peter Obi, has disclosed that his man, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and other opposition leaders, have agreed to form a merger party.

Utomi made this known while speaking in an interview published by Channels Television on Sunday, January 14.

The opposition have agreed to form a mega party, according to LP's Prof. Pat Utomi. Photo credits: @atiku, @PeterObi, @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

2027: Opposition parties allegedly set eye on merger

Legit.ng reports that while Messrs Obi and Utomi are chieftains of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku and Kwankwaso fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It would be recalled that the decision in 2013 by some opposition parties to merge for the 2015 presidential election put an end to the ambition of the PDP to rule for 60 years.

The merger of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and a section of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), led to the formation of the now-ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a new interview, Prof Utomi confirmed that the leading parties’ candidates in the 2023 presidential election have agreed to form a mega party.

Quizzed on whether Atiku, Kwankwaso, Obi, Okey Nwosu (African Democratic Congress, ADC) and the rest have agreed to come together, Utomi answered in the affirmative.

When asked about the chosen name, he replied:

"We’re not talking about names yet. Besides these politicians, I mentioned, I’m talking about leaders of social movements, leaders of social movements, the labour movement and so on and so forth."

2027: LP's Utomi not ruling out merger

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prof Utomi disclosed that he has had conversations with the top opposition figures over plans to come up with a mega party.

Utomi did not rule out a merger to displace the APC in the 2027 general election.

LP says not merging with any party

Legit.ng also reported that the LP urged Nigerians to disregard the news that the party is working out a merger arrangement with the PDP.

Obiora Ifoh, the spokesperson of the party, made this known in a statement.

LP dissociates self from coalition comment

In another related news, the LP dissociated itself from the alleged merger with the PDP and six other political parties against the ruling APC.

Ifoh dissociated the opposition from the coalition of the alleged 'concerned political parties'.

Source: Legit.ng