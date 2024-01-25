A video of AY Makun, aka AY Comedian's renovated mansion, which was gutted by fire, has emerged online

In the fun video, AY was spotted with big boys like Jowizaza and Francis Nwaogwugu, among others, as different views of the house were shown

Actress Iyabo Ojo reacted by liking the video, while others pen congratulatory messages to the comedian

Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY Comedian's Lekki mansion, which was gutted by fire in 2023, appeared to have been renovated.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that AY Comedian lost his properties worth millions of naira in the sad incident.

In another viral video of AY taking a tour of the ruins of the mansion in 2023, some construction workers were spotted renovating the house.

However, it looks like the renovation is complete, and the comedian's house is back in its former shape.

A trending clip showed AY celebrating with big boys like Jowizaza and Francis Nwaogwugu as different views of the renovated house were shown.

Watch the video below:

Iyabo Ojo, others react to video of AY Comedian's new house

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo liked the video. See other comments below:

utchmanhez:

"Na the old house na he renovated it."

theodoreoshiogwe:

"This swimming pool nor get barrier o,make una watch out o... Congratulations."

godofjusticeloveandpeace:

"That's his renovated house."

man_like_buike:

"AY has renovated his mansion."

mp3_jeweller:

"Thank you Jesus."

talktoamin20006:

"Seun kuti left the group chat."

See a screenshot of Iyabo Ojo's reaction below:

AY breaks silence after fire guts his Lekki mansion

Legit.ng previously reported that AY Makun broke his silence following the ugly fire incident in his home.

Colleagues and fans showed him love, support and solidarity when the news broke.

In a post on his social media page, the comedian put netizens' minds at rest over his safety.

In another recent report, the comedian moved netizens to tears as he celebrated his second daughter Ayomide's birthday in style.

This was owing to the fact that the entertainer welcomed his second daughter after 13 years of waiting.

