A fake soldier has been exposed and paraded by the Nasarawa state police command

According to the command's spokesperson, DSP Rahman Nansel, the soldier is involved in exploiting job seekers

The police statement reveals a web of deception woven by the imposter, emphasizing the need for increased vigilance against fraudulent activities that prey on the aspirations of the public

Nasarawa state, Lafia - The Nigerian Army on Thursday, January 11, announced that it has arrested a fake soldier in Awe, headquarters of Awe local government area of Nasarawa state.

Police confirm soldier's arrest in Nasarawa state

As reported by Daily Trust, the Nasarawa state police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Rahman Nansel, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the suspect claimed to be a soldier attached to 231 Battalion Biu, Borno state but the police investigation proved otherwise.

How the soldier defrauded residents in Nasarawa state

He was said to have criminally defrauded unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of securing employment in the Nigerian Army, The Cable report added.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Umar Shehu Nadada, appreciated the officers for a job well-done, urging them not to relent in the fight against criminals across the state.

