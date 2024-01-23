Veteran Nigerian Fuji musician Kollington recently left many stunned as a clip of him not looking very well went viral online

A new video of the elderly Fuji artist speaking from his hospital bed as he sang praises of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for saving him trends

In the viral clip, Chief Ayinla Kollington looked much better than he did before but was seen constantly itching his body, and this stirred concerns

Veteran Nigerian Fuji artist Abdulrazaq Kolawole Ilori, known as Ayinla Killington, was recently in the news.

Some weeks ago, it made the rounds online that the Fuji musician was admitted to a Lagos hospital over some severe health concerns.

Veteran singer Ayinla Kollington echoes gratitude as he recovers after a dangerous health scare. Photo credit: @seunoloketuyi

Source: Instagram

At the time, it was noted that the ailment was terminal. However, a recent clip of the veteran speaking from his hospital bed after making a startling recovery has sparked reactions online.

I am alive thanks to LASUTH - Kollington says

In the viral clip, Kollington expressed his gratitude for the work done by the Lagos State University Teach Hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He noted that without them taking good care of him and restoring his health, he probably would be dead by now.

The veteran also thanked the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde.

Watch the video of Baba Kebe Kwara below:

See the reactions that trailed the viral clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral video:

@unbeatable_benny:

"Glory be to God baba, olorun a fun yin lemi gungun ati alaafia."

@parishafrica:

"But why are they putting words in his mouth and making him sing praises. It’s their job to save lives for God sake!"

@official_ptop:

"Old age is very scary."

@awofe34:

"Man is still very handsome."

@ajanakugbemisola:

"Baba Kebe Kwara no death for you.You shall live long."

@officialkunleadegbite:

"I'm super happy to hear baba's voice long live sir."

@libratvee:

"Lagos state has very good healthcare system, compared to the rest of Nigeria. Very good."

@jimbabacomedian:

"This is proper VIP treatment."

@sholapp:

"King wasiu ayinde .Alabi Pasuma ...Malaika.and others Fuji that's God have given you guys the grace to make it life ....where are you guys come out for this man pls."

@troseventplanner:

"This man should be like 80yrs now."

@gistline_tv:

"This man still needs rest.."

Kollington and Salawa Abeni pictured together at son’s wedding

Legit.ng recalls a report made in 2019 about Alhaji Kollington and Salawa Abeni's son, Tahoreed Ajibola Ilori, tying the knot.

The wedding took place in Lagos on March 30, 2019. During the celebration, Alhaji Kollington revealed how his son got his name Tahoreed.

Veteran Fuji songstress Salawa Abeni left many of her fans stunned with a photo of herself and her ex-husband, Kollington, together as they witnessed their son's wedding.

Source: Legit.ng