The detained school principal who delivers ransom to bandits on behalf of kidnapped victims has been freed

Senator Shehu Sani confirmed the development in a post shared on his X account on Tuesday morning

He noted that the embattled principal regained his freedom with a thorough beating by the kidnappers and a ransom payment

Bandits suspected to be kidnappers have released Mallam Abdulkadir, the retired Kaduna principal who was detained while delivering ransom in Kaduna state.

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, made this known in a post shared on his X account, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The former PDP lawmaker disclosed that Mr. Abdulkadir paid a ransom for his freedom but was thoroughly beaten by the kidnappers due to the delayed payment.

Sani tweeted:

"Mallam Abdulkadir,the retired Kaduna Principal who was held by kidnappers for delivering ransom has been released earlier today.Ransom was paid for his freedom.He was thoroughly beaten and lost his tooth for delayed payment."

Nigerians react as Shehu Sani shares update of release of the principal

The principal's ordeal got many talking on X. Legit.ng captured some of their reaction.

@FirstObidient tweeted:

"Please! If they must pay ransoms, they should find Gumi or the likes of waspapin. Useful lives should not be endangered."

@Chinonxo tweeted:

"Next time don't help anybody."

@mary_dozie tweeted:

"Thank God he survived."

@YakubuJonah5 tweeted:

"Thank God for his life. Those Kidnappers shall never see peace."

@OlayinkaLere tweeted:

"Nigeria is happening to so many people, especially in the North. But the main interest is movement of some Depts of CBN and FAAN to Lagos."

