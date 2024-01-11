The police have nabbed a couple who engaged in a series of robberies, within the FCT and its environs

FCT police spokesperson, Josphenie Adeh, in a statement, issued on Thursday, said the couple confessed to have carried out a series of one-chance activities in the FCT before their arrest

The ongoing investigation aims to apprehend other accomplices involved in the 'one chance' robbery syndicate in the territory

FCT, Abuja - Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested a couple involved and one other in a ‘one chance’ robbery.

Operatives from Utako police divisional Headquarters on Thursday, January 11, paraded the trio of Chukwudi Okorie ‘male’ 51 years, Chibuzor Okorie ‘female’ 43 years both husband and wife and Esther Gabriel ‘female’ 38 years, The Nation reported.

Legit.ng understands that the suspects are all residents of Akaraka Gwagwa, (FCT) who were nabbed in connection with a series of robbery, specifically one-chance activities within the FCT and its environs.

The FCT police public relations officer, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development via a statement issued to newsmen.

Adeh, in the statement, said the couple were arrested on Wednesday, January 10, alongside their accomplice in the FCT, for the crime.

According to Adeh, a blue Mazda car with Reg No. FCT 590 EV, an operational vehicle used by the syndicate to perpetrate their heinous acts was recovered from one of the suspects, Channels TV report added.

