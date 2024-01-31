Organised labour has drawn the first approach to a raise in Nigerians' national minimum wage

A living wage of $300 has been proposed by organised labour for Nigerian workers nationwide

This comes after the presidency, on Tuesday, January 30, inaugurated a 37-member committee to review the current minimum wage

In anticipation of discussions regarding the updated national minimum wage, organised labour suggests a living wage of $300 for Nigerian Workers.

They contend that the existing minimum wage of N30,000 has significantly diminished due to the elevated exchange rate and the sudden elimination of the fuel subsidy, leading to a heightened cost of living in the country.

Comrade Benjamin Anthony, representing the Chairman of the Trade Union Side at the Joint Meeting of the National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), conveyed the organised labour's stance during the 2023 meetings of the Separate and Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council in Goshen City, Nasarawa state.

Secretary of the union, Comrade Boma Mohammed, expressed concern about the Federal Government's recent salary payment delays, emphasising the need to address this issue promptly to prevent a recurrence and alleviate the current hardships faced by the people.

As quoted by the Nigerian Tribune, he said:

“In light of the above, Labour has proposed a Living Wage of $300 for Nigerian Workers. This is due to the fall in the value of our currency, today if you carry N100,000 to the market you will come back with a leather bag of items.

“We call on Government to immediately pay the arrears of the N35,000 wage award along with the current and expedited action on the process of getting a new living wage to bring succour to the working class people."

Anthony expressed concern about the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS), highlighting the distressing issue of third-party deductions, such as cooperative and union dues, not reaching beneficiaries on time.

He emphasised that this delay has hindered the functioning of various organisations, leading to challenges in paying staff salaries, pensions, and insurance.

Anthony urged the government to promptly release and disburse these funds to alleviate the hardships faced by workers.

FG appeals for dialogue-based approach

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and meeting convener, encouraged organised labour leaders to adopt a dialogue-based approach in their interactions with the government.

She emphasised the importance of peaceful engagements to achieve stability and enhance productivity in implementing government policies.

She enjoyed the constructive discussions and ongoing communication between organized labour unions and the government.

This has led to a harmonious relationship, contributing to enhanced productivity within the Service.

Yemi-Esan, represented by Dr Kemi Adeosun, the Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare (SWO) in the OHCSF, is optimistic that the positive outcomes of these meetings will contribute to sustaining a stable and purpose-driven Public Service in the nation.

Minimum wage: Shettima unveils 37-man committee

Meanwhile, all hands are on deck to ensure the improvement of the national minimum wage as the incumbent government promised.

On Tuesday, January 30, Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurated a 37-man committee to oversee the revision of the minimum wage.

These committees included federal and state government representatives and organised labour.

