There's a new development regarding the N35,000 wage awarded to all federal civil servants by President Bola Tinubu

The chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, said Tinubu had given approval for the implementation of the wage which will take effect from September 1

Mr Ekpo Nta, disclosed further that the implementation of the N35,000.00 per month wage award will be funded by the treasury

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given approval for the payment of N35,000 wage awarded to civil servants under his administration.

Tinubu gives approval for the payment of N35,000 wage award for FG workers

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, (NSIWC), confirmed the development and said implementation of the N35,000.00 per month wage award for Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies will be funded from the treasury.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Ekpo Nta, the chairman/chief executive officer of NSIWC, in a circular released by the commission in Abuja, disclosed that this only applies to treasury-funded offices.

According to Mr Nta, non-treasury-funded Tinubu's government agencies are to implement the same from their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) or statutory allocations, Vanguard report added.

This move by the president cushions the harsh effect of the untold hardship occasioned by the petrol subsidy removal.

“I hereby convey the approval of President Bola Tinubu for the grant of a wage award of N35,000 only per month to all Federal Government workers with effect from September 1.

“Pending when a new national minimum wage is expected to have been signed into law,” Mr Nta said.

