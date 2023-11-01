Ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet have been told that their job is not safe if they underperform

President Tinubu made this declaration on Wednesday, November 1, at a three-day cabinet retreat in Abuja

He assured ministers who perform have nothing to worry about as their job is safe and secured

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has declared that ministers in his cabinet must maintain their performance and undergo periodic evaluations to retain their positions.

He cautioned that those failing to meet their responsibilities and objectives would be removed from the cabinet, The Nation reported.

President Tinubu said only performing ministers will keep their jobs. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu confirms regular review of minister's performance

This announcement was made on Wednesday, November 1, during the launch of the 2023 Cabinet Retreat at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

He said:

“If you are performing, nothing to fear if you miss the objective we review, if you don’t perform, you leave us… Don’t be a clog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress.”

The event is where ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries, and senior government officials are gathered for a three-day event.

