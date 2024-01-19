Kidnapping gangs, known locally as 'bandits' have invaded an Army estate in Abuja and kidnapped people

Legit.ng gathered that the heavily armed men invaded the estate in the night, shooting to scare residents

Despite the presence of soldiers in the area, the kidnappers reportedly went away with their abductees through the hillside

FCT, Abuja - Kidnapping gangs, known locally as 'bandits' stormed the Nigeria Post Army estate in Abuja on Thursday night, January 18, and reportedly kidnapped two people.

Legit.ng reports that the bandits have been terrorising the Nigerian capital city in the past few weeks.

Concern over kidnapping epidemic in Abuja

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Friday, January 19, the incident, which happened at about 10:00 p.m. in Phase II area, had kidnappers who came into the estates and took away the wife and one of the in-laws of one Barrister Cyril Adikwu.

According to Austine John, who is a neighbour to the victim, the kidnappers came in and started shooting while they invaded the lawyer’s house and seized his wife and in-law while the barrister escaped.

The source said:

“It all started at about ten. We suddenly started hearing gunshots, and immediately we knew something was wrong. I quickly went out to make sure my gate was well locked.

“Then we heard the gunshot in the barrister’s house, and then we alerted the estate’s management, who immediately swung into action. In a short time, army people came around and started shooting too, but before they came, the kidnappers had taken the wife and one of the in-laws of the barrister.

“This is really traumatising because we could not sleep throughout the night due to fear of the kidnappers coming back. President Bola Tinubu should please help Nigerians put an end to this barbaric act by the kidnappers."

Legit.ng reports that armed groups have been carrying out attacks in many remote communities, often taking advantage of the inadequate security presence in those areas.

The latest attack poses a new challenge to Tinubu, who extended the ruling party’s reign with his election victory after promising to solve Nigeria’s security crisis.

Nigeria’s military has been fighting armed groups like Boko Haram in the northeast, which has left it thinly stretched to tackle the kidnapping gangs.

