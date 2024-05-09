The owner of one of the demolished beach businesses, Bolaji Ariyo, has declared his support for the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

The Chief Executive Officer of the demolished Mami Chula Beach said millions of people stand to benefit from the road project

Ariyo said the project promises to make life easy for many Nigerians “even if it causes inconvenience for a small number of people”

Lagos state - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the demolished Mami Chula Beach, Bolaji Ariyo, has declared his support for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The Mami Chula Beach is one of the properties demolished for the construction spanning from channel 0 to channel 3.

Ariyo said he supports the coastal highway because millions of people stand to benefit from the road project.

“That’s why people like me have taken it to heart to also support Mr. President and the honourable minister to ensure that this road comes to life.”

As reported by The Punch, Ariyo stated this while speaking during an interview with Channels Television.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, had during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos state, urged everyone to stop politicising the project.

Umahi acknowledged Ariyo (a Yoruba man) as the largest property owner affected by the demolition exercise.

The demolished beach business owner said he shared the project’s vision “even if it causes inconvenience for a small number of people.”

“I understand when a government is promising to make life easy for the entire Nigerians.

“Some of us are affected, no doubt about it, but those affected are not up to 0.1 per cent of the millions that will enjoy the coastal roads.”

Why N2.75bn compensation will be paid for Coastal highway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced that date it will commence the payment of compensation for the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Umahi said the federal government would pay N2.75 billion in compensation to property owners affected by the demolition on Wednesday, May 1.

More compensation is expected to be paid to property owners along the coastal corridor in the coming days.

