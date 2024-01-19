FCT minister Nyesom Wike has given an update on the plan to tame bandits and other criminal elements in the territory

Wike in a townhall meeting with the Gwagwalada area council chairman and others, revealed some persons who are informants to bandits have been arrested

The former Rivers governor did not however state the number of persons arrested or give further information on the arrest made

On Friday, January 19, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, revealed arrests have been made of some persons in connection with feeding bandits with information in the territory.

The minister made this disclosure during a town hall meeting with the Gwagwalada area council chairman, traditional rulers, security operatives, and residents of the area in Abuja, Channels TV reported.

Wike, however, assured residents of the Gwagwalada area not to panic as there will be improvement in the security situation in the FCT in the coming days, The Nation reported.

The minister directed the commissioner of police to immediately set up two additional police divisions in the Gwagwalada area council, as part of his efforts to boost security in the area.

Wike dares kidnappers after meeting with Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike has vowed that his administration will make it unbearable for bandits to operate in the FCT.

Wike said that President Tinubu has directed him and all service chiefs to explore all necessary means to bring an end to the kidnappings and killings of residents by bandits in Bwari and other areas in the FCT.

The FCT minister made this assertion during a town hall meeting with the Bwari area council chairman, royal fathers and residents of Bwari in Bwari area council, on Wednesday, January 17.

