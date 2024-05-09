A video of top Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s garage has made the rounds online, leaving many fans in awe

In the viral clip, the music star’s range of luxury and expensive cars was seen parked in his garage

Several netizens reacted to the video with some of them noting that he needed more space while others accused him of showing off

Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s garage has left many fans in awe after a rare video of it was posted on social media.

In a video that was shared on X (Twitter) by @onejoblessboy, the Grammy-winning musician was seen having a smoke while sitting in the boot of one of his numerous cars.

Fans react to rare video of Burna Boy's garage. Photos: @burnaboygram, @onejoblessboy / X

Source: Instagram

Someone behind the camera then went on to show the full state of the music star’s garage as well as his numerous luxury rides, about eight of them were spotted in the video. A Rolls Royce, a Mercedes Benz, a Ferrari, and other fancy sports cars were captured in the clip.

The video was accompanied by a caption stating that Burna Boy needed more space for his cars.

See the post below:

Fans react to video of Burna Boy’s garage

The rare clip of the Grammy-winning musician’s garage caught the intrest of many fans and they shared their thoughts online. Read some of their comments below:

This tweep asked why celebs always want to show off:

Joel claims Burna makes silent moves:

Rich Aunty called it vanity:

Verified Homie praised the music star:

Big T said Burna’s house looked like a car dealership:

This fan suggested Burna gives away his extra cars:

Drip wondered if the singer would fuel everything:

Ayo said he felt sorry for Burna:

Ahlex talked about heavenly race:

Burna Boy buys Rolls-Royce for Stefflon

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had allegedly bought a Rolls-Royce for his ex-lover Stefflon Don.

The female rapper had made headlines after she showed off the new whip. However, it was later alleged that Burna Boy bought the automobile.

The new whip came as a sign that the two were planning to get together again after they fell apart.

Source: Legit.ng