For Nigerians seeking employment, at least three government agencies are currently recruiting as they seek to get more hands to drive their operations.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Below are the three government agencies currently recruiting:

The FRSC, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force are currently recruiting. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ, HQ Nigerian Army, Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Nigerian Air Force

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is enlisting graduates and postgraduates for training as Direct Short Service Cadets.

The recruitment was announced via the official Facebook page of the elite security agency on Monday, July 12.

Online applications open on Monday, July 26, and closes on Monday, August 30. Read the requirements for the application here.

Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has also released the list of recruitment centres in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for its 81 Regular Recruit Intake.

According to a statement released by the Army, the recruitment opened on Monday, July 12, and will close on Saturday, July 24.

Click here for the list of recruitment centres.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

Also, Nigerians seeking to work with the federal government can now have the opportunity as the Federal Road Safety Corps announced its 2021 recruitment exercise.

The road safety agency said “qualified candidates” can apply for employment into the following positions:

Officer cadre

Marshal inspectorate (MI) cadre

Road marshal assistant cadre

According to a recruitment notice posted on Facebook, candidates for the officer cadre are expected to possess a first degree, NYSC discharge certificates, and must not be more than 30 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigeria Customs speaks as fake auctions, recruitment flood social media

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned the general public against the activities of internet fraudsters running fake recruitment and auctions.

The NCS in a statement released by its spokesman, Joseph Attah, and sighted by Legit.ng said its attention has been drawn to the proliferation of fake social media accounts impersonating senior customs officers to publicise fake auctions and recruitment exercises.

The statement noted that the miscreants behind the illegal activities are now using false testimonies by supposed beneficiaries of the auctions thanking senior customs officers for their alleged facilitation.

Source: Legit.ng