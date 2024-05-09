A video of renovation works going on at Junior Pope's country home in Ukehe, Enugu state, days before his burial emerges online

The video was posted online by Junior Pope's friend Okwor Akusinachi, and it has got people talking

In the trending clip, netizens couldn't help but notice how the surroundings of the house looked unkept but were grateful that the place was finally getting a facelift

The events of April 10, 2024, that took the life of Nollywood actor John Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, still lingers in the hearts of many Nigerians.

Before his untimely death, Junior Pope was regarded by many as one of Nollywood's stalwarts, especially in the Asaba division of the industry.

Source: Instagram

Several controversies have trailed Junior Pope's death, with many calling for heads to roll. The family of the actor recently announced the date for his burial to be held.

A clip of the actor's final resting place at his hometown in Enugu state has created quite a stir online.

Junior Pope's country home gets renovated

A video posted online by the actor's friend, Okwor Akusinachi, showed that some renovational works were currently ongoing at Junior Pope's country house in Ukehe, Igbo-Etiti LGA, Enugu state.

According to Akusinachi, the renovation is to help put the house in good condition before his friend's burial.

He noted that Junior Pope deserves a befitting farewell, and that is what he would get.

Watch the trending clip below:

Netizens react as Junior Pope's house gets renovated

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the trending clip:

@danny:

"Is he from Enugu, I thought dey said he is from Anambra state."

@favyyoung:

"Una well done o. He deserves it."

@PP Dolina:

"God bless you Akusinachi for all you've done for JP. I wish I had a friend like you.

@mams_oma7:

"I still can't believe that this guy truly gone."

@sons_of_god:

"They should not bury that guy until an autopsy is done on his body."

@isiomaisamah:

Who send you work, why are you broadcasting the man's wealth to the world."

@ginnagold:

"It is a pleasure knowing that I and this man are from the same village, Ukehe."

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

In another report via Legit.ng, a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat capsize, which claimed the lives of four actors, including Junior Pope.

In a video, Bright had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

Source: Legit.ng