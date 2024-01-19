Some villagers including soldiers have been killed by gunmen in Agatu, Benue state

Two soldiers and two villagers died when the military and the gunmen engaged in a fierce gun battle in the area, locals revealed

The security situation in Agatu LGA in Benue state has escalated following this renewed attack by gunmen

Unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have done the unthinkable in Benue state, Makrudi, the state capital.

How the four persons were killed by gunmen

No fewer than four people, including two soldiers, were killed in an attack on the Okokolo community of Agatu local government area of Benue state.

Locals in an interview with Daily Trust in Makurdi, that the military men were responding to threats of attacks on several Agatu communities on Thursday, January 18 when the invaders ambushed them and gunned down two soldiers, leaving one of them seriously injured.

The communities attacked include; Abugbe, Okokolo, Ugboju, Odugbeho and Olegobidu.

Speaking on behalf of the Agatu people at the state’s House of Assembly, Godwin Abuh Edoh, confirmed that two people were killed in the attack and several others injured, Vanguard report added.

He, however, declined comment about the soldiers, emphasising that, “We don’t write death of soldiers for the military.”

Meanwhile, the military, headed by the Army 401 Brigade Public Relations Officer, Captain Grutus and his counterpart of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Flight Lieutenant, Oquoh, had yet to respond to the incident.

How the soldiers were killed

Also in an interview, the immediate past commissioner of information, culture and tourism, Mike Inalegwu added that two soldiers were killed and one missing, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Inalegwu said:

“Herdsmen came with their militia and fired guns at Okokolo, Ugboju and Akpa, making people to run away from their villages. So the soldiers were on patrol when they were ambushed by the armed herdsmen.

“The soldiers were stationed at Akpu, my village in front of my house for the past eight years. When they heard of gunshots they decided to go and find out where the gun came from but while they were patrolling, the herdsmen ambushed them.

“They shot their commander, and two others were killed. One of the soldiers is missing because when they dialed his number it was the voice of herdsman they heard from the other side."

