Police operatives have arrested a notorious kidnapper terrorizing residents of the federal capital territory, Chinaza Phillip.

The suspected kidnapper was arrested by operatives of the Kaduna state police command on Thursday, January 18th, 2024.

The FCT police command PRO, SP Josephine Adeh, said the suspect has been handed over to the police in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The federal capital territory police command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious Abuja kidnapper, Chinaza Phillip.

Operatives of the Kaduna state police command arrested Chinaza on Thursday, January 18th, 2024.

Notorious Abuja kidnapper, , Chinaza Phillip arrested by the police

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the FCT police command via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @FCT_PoliceNG

The FCT police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the suspect is currently in police custody.

Bandits invade Army Estate in Abuja, kidnap 2

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that kidnapping gangs, known locally as 'bandits' stormed the Nigeria Post Army estate in Abuja and reportedly kidnapped two people.

The incident, which happened on Thursday night, January 18, at about 10:00 p.m. in Phase II area, had kidnappers who came into the estates and took away the wife and one of the in-laws of one Barrister Cyril Adikwu.

According to Austine John, who is a neighbour to the victim, the kidnappers came in and started shooting while they invaded the lawyer’s house and seized his wife and in-law while the barrister escaped.

Police rescue victim from Abuja kidnappers

The police exchanged fire with some kidnappers while rescuing one Segun Akinyemi, a resident of the FCT, who was kidnapped while driving out of his compound.

The kidnappers were said to be taking the victim out of Abuja to Kano state when the police were alerted, according to ASP Mansir Hassan, the police public relations officer.

Abuja kidnappings: Wike talks tough

Legit.ng also reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, vowed that the current administration would make it unbearable for bandits to operate in the FCT.

Wike said that President Tinubu has directed him and all service chiefs to explore all necessary means to bring an end to the kidnappings and killings of residents by bandits in Bwari and other areas in the FCT.

